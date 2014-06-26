Business leader calls for clarity over 'confusing' essential service rules

Businesses need clarity over the "confusing" essential service rules and urgent measures need to be looked at to tackle cashflow issues, business leader Phil O'Reilly this morning told Parliament’s Covid-19 select committee.

The epidemic select committee today picked apart the impact Government’s response to Covid-19 has had on various industries, with those hardest hit including tourism, restaurants and freight.

Mr O’Reilly said businesses were reporting confusion around the current essential services rules, making it "needlessly stressful".

“We need to rethink this issue of essential business quite quickly.” He said businesses that are able to operate safely, contactless and online should be able to continue operating through the lockdown.

Mr O'Reilly said it was essential companies knew the "pathway forward" the Government was planning for business after the alert level four lockdown.

"The number one thing Government could do right now… is to give businesses some confidence about what the rules will be as we move out of level four.

"If you have the same confusing situation as you have now, about what is an essential business and what isn’t, you won’t get the business uptake in the way you may want."

Yesterday, an official from Ministry of Business (MBIE) apologised for "creating confusion" over what businesses were classed as essential, saying work was underway to simplify the information.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said butchers, bakers and grocers are able to operate online, telling media "that's always been the guidance of MBIE".

That was less than an hour after MBIE told 1 NEWS "no decisions have been made” when asked if it had reached a decision about butchers, bakers and grocers being allowed to take online and phone orders for contactless delivery.

Business New Zealand said it is getting around 1000 calls a day from businesses confused about whether or not they can keep operating, especially when it comes to online deliveries.

Cash flow

Mr O’Reilly said the Government also needed to "urgently" look into schemes such as one-off payments for businesses, "as they run out of cash to run their business".

"You might think it’s just one month, but it’s more than that," he said, referring to the lockdown minimum timeframe. "Thousands of businesses would’ve been damaged by this, some, mortally."

Mr O’Reilly said that the wage subsidy scheme would only act as a delay on the demise of some businesses, saying cash flow issues was the "biggest killer" of small to medium sized businesses.

"If you don’t assist them quite quickly, even though you’ve taken away labour costs, they’ll tend to fall over."

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said last week that more details would be coming, concerning commercial landlords and rents during the lockdown period.

Mr O’Reilly called the lack of conversation around cash flow issues the "missing link" in the Government’s business package.