Business events playing important part in getting Queenstown back up and running

Queenstown's well known as a tourist hotspot, but it's not the only sector that keeps the area afloat, conferences and business events inject millions of dollars into the local economy every year.

It’s back to business in our tourism capital but it's not the adventure activities that are getting business leaders around the table.

For event faciliator Darl Kolb, there's "nothing like a face to face environment" like business events to get things up and running.

Queenstown's conference calendar is filling up, with an event today the first of many helping kickstart the district's economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Checking in yesterday afternoon, the people at the front desk were so excited to see us, they said you are the first people back in three months,” said attendee Jacob Kajavala.

Crown Plaza Hotel is opening its doors early to start welcoming back events like these according to general manager Stewart Manson.

"Moving to Level 1 we did see a spike [in bookings] and that included a conference group that moved to August next year but have moved back to this year. So there is certainly more business coming on the books which is great.

“These delegates will utilise restaurants and bars around town and tourism operators as well."

It’s a major step forward for an area that relies prodominantly on visitors to the town to keep functioning.

“Obviously Queenstown is known for our leisure visitors but to have a busy event like this so soon after going to level one is just an amazing opportunity,” said Destination Queenstown CEO Ann Lockhart.

Conferences in the district brought in around $50 million in the last financial year and it's hoped they'll plug the hole left by a lack of international tourists.

“We've worked in international markets and obviously working very strongly on the domestic market something like approximately 20 leads just in the last few weeks,” says Ms Lockhart.

For Mr Manson, he says there is still a very long road towards recovery for businesses but it's a "green shoot in that recovery."