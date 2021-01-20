Business evacuated after 1000 litres of nitric acid spills in Christchurch

Christchurch emergency services are attending a large chemical spill in the suburb of Middleton.

Baigent Way has been cordoned off by police as Fire and Emergency NZ attend the incident at Owens Transport, where up to 1000 litres of nitric acid has been spilled.

Fire and Emergency confirmed it got the call just after 12.30pm and has responded with four fire engines and a hazardous materials command unit.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman told 1 NEWS all staff from the business were evacuated and people should avoid the area.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson has confirmed they’re assessing around five patients at the scene but no one has been taken to hospital.