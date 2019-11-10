TODAY |

Bushfire in Otago conservation park covers over 2700 hectares, spreads to neighbouring council land

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago

A bushfire that broke out in an Otago conservation park this morning has burned 2773 hectares of mainly tussock and scrub and spread to neighbouring land owned by Dunedin City Council, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

One property has been evacuated as a precaution as crews continue to fight the fire in Te Papanui Conservation Park.

Up to 10 helicopters were involved in fighting the fire near Middlemarch west of Dunedin, with four ground crews joining the effort where conditions allowed.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said firefighting activity will continue until nightfall and resume at first light tomorrow because the fire is in a remote area with no road access.

The fire will continue to be monitored overnight.

Conditions are forecast to improve tonight, with the possibility of light showers from about 4.00am and winds reducing in strength.

Smoke from the fire is visible over a large area of South Otago with people sensitive to smoke are being advised to stay indoors with windows and doors shut, and to turn off air conditioning.

The cause of the fire is not yet confirmed.


Your playlist will load after this ad

And more than two dozen firefighters are continuing to extinguish flames nearby, inland from Waikouaiti. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LIVE: Black Caps batting in 11-over match that will decide T20 series decider against England
2
Notorious serial backpacker killer Ivan Milat pays for his own cremation - 'He can now rot in hell where he belongs'
3
Dog owners warned after hundreds of potentially poisoned rats wash up on beaches
4
Two people dead, seven others injured in multi-vehicle crash south of Christchurch
5
Mongrel Mob break-off chapter meets with Māori leaders to discuss becoming 'acceptable'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Concrete safety investigator 'surprised nobody had been killed' in buildings

Man threatens store workers with knife, gets away with cash, tobacco in Invercargill robbery
00:30

Dunedin fire grows to 16 hectares, firefighters remain at site overnight

More young New Zealanders using antidepressants