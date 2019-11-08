Bushfire in Otago conservation park covers 2400 hectares, spreads to neighbouring council land

A bushfire that broke out in an Otago conservation park this morning has burned an estimated 2400 hectares of mainly tussock and scrub and has spread to neighbouring land owned by Dunedin City Council, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

Eight helicopters are now tackling the fire in Te Papanui Conservation Park, near Middlemarch west of Dunedin.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said conditions in the area are hot and windy, up to 50km/hr from the north east and forecast to increase during the day.

The spokesperson said the fire was moving fast fanned by the winds and hot temperatures.

Conditions are forecast to stay dry until around 4am, with strong winds overnight.

Fire and Emergency is liaising with Police, St John and Emergency Management Otago personnel in case evacuations are required.

Smoke from the fire is visible over a large area of South Otago. People who are sensitive to smoke are being advised to stay indoors with windows and doors shut, and to turn off air conditioning.

The area's terrain is difficult to access and one ground crew has accessed the area, and is working to protect a structure. A number of other ground crews are on standby.

The cause of the fire is not yet confirmed.

The spokesperson told 1 NEWS earlier today the fire was "rapidly developing" but said there was currently no risk to any structures immediately south of the fire.

Fire crews received reports of the vegetation fire just before 11am.

The 21,000-hectare park is of high ecological value due to its large and rare indigenous tussock grassland area.

Today's blaze is almost three times the size of the pine forest fire at the nearby Bucklands Crossing, inland from Waikouaiti, which started about 11.30am yesterday.

Five fire crews remained at the 16-hectare blaze, where the fire is said to have been "deep seated" in the soil.