Bushfire ash visible on NZ glaciers likely to have an 'immediate negative effect'

Ash from Australian bushfires is still "highly visible" across New Zealand's glaciers, according to scientists who say it is likely to have an "immediate negative effect".

Yesterday, scientists from NIWA and Victoria University analysed 50 glaciers in the South Island by recording their snow line - an annual event that takes place at the end of each summer.

Thousands of photos were taken in order to examine how much of last winter's snow had remained on the glaciers, which would eventually absorb into the long-term accumulation of glacial ice.

NIWA climate scientists Andrew Lorrey says the ash, which has coloured many glaciers bright orange, may have contributed to their annual melt process.

"At this stage, it is difficult to characterise exactly how much the ash has added to the ablation of snow and ice, but there should be some immediate negative effect,” he says.

While the snow line may have looked in better shape than the previous two years, scientists say this doesn't discount the effects that climate change is having on the country's glaciers either.

Tasman glacier covered in ash on January 1 2020 Source: Andy Hoare

Mr Lorrey says he isn't at all "heartened" by their findings as it is expected to have some good years when it comes to how much snow is leftover.

"Every now and then you will get a year that reminds you of how things used to be, but the overall trend is towards more frequent hotter years, which is hugely detrimental to glaciers."

The survey began in 1977. Since then it is estimated that New Zealand's glaciers have lost 30 per cent of their ice.