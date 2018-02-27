Bush pilots doctor says 'it's not easy' getting them to keep themselves healthy

A doctor who flies himself to remote locations around New Zealand checking on the health of bush pilots, says they're generally a healthy lot but he has to keep at them to stay that way.

Seven Sharp met Dr Dave Baldwin at the Marlborough Aero Club's bush flying competition at Omaka, near Blenheim.

It's called 'The Healthy Bastards Bush Pilots Competition' and Dr Baldwin is the event's figurehead.

He flies himself to out-of-the-way places around the country checking on the health of pilots to keep their licences current.

Asked are they all "healthy bastards", Dr Baldwin said: "Generally pilots are. But I have got to keep at them. It's not easy."