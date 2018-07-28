 

Bus tipped on its side after crashing on road to Mt Ruapehu's Turoa skifield

New Zealand

There were 31 passengers onboard during the accident.
New Zealand
RNZ rnz.co.nz
New Zealand
Politics
Education
Auckland

The National Party has pledged to reinstate and expand charter schools within 12 months if it returns to power.

At the party's 82nd annual conference - its first in Opposition in a decade - leader Simon Bridges announced a plan to return charter schools to the education system and allow for specialist schools that focused on certain areas like science and technology.

Charter schools have been scrapped from the education system under the Labour-NZ First government.

All eleven have either transitioned or are in the process of transitioning to either a designated character or integrated school.

National's education spokeswoman Nikki Kaye said partnership schools had a "proven track record of helping vulnerable children and young people to achieve in education and reach their potential".

"It's not good enough for the government to say these schools can stay open if they agree to transition to a different schooling model," she said.

"It is the partnership school model that has worked for these kids and that's why National will reinstate it.

"We are not prepared to let kids who have struggled in mainstream schooling to continue to struggle just because they're in a school that doesn't work for them."

Ms Kaye acknowledged the iwi leaders, including Sir Toby Curtis, who were fighting to keep charter schools an option and have "lodged a Waitangi Tribunal claim which the Government has ignored''.

"We stand alongside iwi leaders recognising the value of these schools and we will continue to fight for them,'' Ms Kaye said.

National has pledged to reinstate and expand charter schools within 12 months if it returns to power.
New Zealand
Politics
Education
Auckland
1 NEWS
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

Police have found the prisoner who escaped custody from Hutt Valley Hospital earlier this week.

Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate the 38-year-old since his Monday disappearance.

He was located by police at a Featherston, South Wairarapa address last night and was arrested without incident.

He will be charged with escaping custody and has been returned to prison.



Police car generic.
Police car generic.
New Zealand
Crime and Justice