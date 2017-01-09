Bus services between Kaikoura and Christchurch to resume

Source:
Bus services between Kaikoura and Christchurch will resume this week for the first time since the November earthquake.
Source: Inter City
The re-opening of State Highway 1 means InterCity bus services will continue to stop at quake affected towns including Cheviot and Amberley.
"Restoring services to Kaikoura was a priority for us to ensure we can serve the local community and share this beautiful part of New Zealand with our international visitors," InterCity group general manager Sam Peate said.
Services will resume on Thursday.
Buses between Kaikoura and Picton are still out of action because of road damage caused by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake on November 14.
