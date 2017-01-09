Bus services between Kaikoura and Christchurch to resume

Bus services between Kaikoura and Christchurch will resume this week for the first time since the November earthquake.

The re-opening of State Highway 1 means InterCity bus services will continue to stop at quake affected towns including Cheviot and Amberley.

"Restoring services to Kaikoura was a priority for us to ensure we can serve the local community and share this beautiful part of New Zealand with our international visitors," InterCity group general manager Sam Peate said.

Services will resume on Thursday.