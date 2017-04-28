Bus left 'only a metre away from rolling down embankment' after bee stings driver on Auckland motorway

A double-decker bus crash has brought delays on Auckland's Northern Motorway this morning.

Bus crash on Auckland's Northern Motorway. Source: Supplied

The bus was travelling southbound between Constellation Drive and Sunnynook when the driver was stung by a bee.

The driver then veered into a sign and the bus came to rest against a bank, Auckland Transport says in a statement.

A passenger on the bus, who wishes to remain anonymous, told 1 NEWS NOW, "the window screen was smashed".

The passenger estimates there were 50-100 passengers on the bus.

"It could have been far worse though, the bus was probably only a metre away from rolling down the embankment, which is a relief as it was packed and had quite a few Masters Games travellers".

The passenger said the Masters Games travellers took the accident "in good spirits".

The driver "looked quite shaken but was OK," the passenger said.

None of the passengers were injured and there was minor damage to the bus.