Bus in Wellington damaged after catching fire

A bus has been damaged after catching fire in Wellington this morning. 

The bus caught fire in Wadestown at the intersection of Vautier Avenue and Cecil Road. 

Emergency services were alerted to the fire just after 7am.

Police say everyone is safe and off the bus. 

A photo provided to 1 NEWS by an eyewitness shows the back of the bus burnt out.

Traffic management has been put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. 




