Bus driver sentenced to home detention over tragic Christmas Eve crash which killed three Tongan musicians

The man behind the wheel of a bus that crashed near Gisborne on Christmas Eve, killing three people, has been sentenced to five-and-a-half months home detention and ordered to pay $36,000 to the victims.

A fundraising campaign has started to the touring brass band does have to travel by bus again.
Source: 1 NEWS

Talakai Aholelei, 65, was also disqualified from driving for two years.

He earlier pleaded guilty to 27 counts of careless driving causing injury and three counts of careless driving causing death.

The bus, carrying a school brass band from Tonga to a Christmas Day concert at Gisborne's Wesleyan Methodist Church, crashed down a steep embankment on State Highway 2, 30km south of Gisborne, on December 24, 2016.

Tongan citizens Sione Taumololo, 11, and Talita Fifita, 33, died in the crash and Leotisia Malakai, 55, died later in Waikato Hospital.

There were 53 people on board.

On Wednesday in the Waitakere District Court, Judge June Jelas said Aholelei had stopped the bus 20 minutes south of Wairoa on December 24 after smelling burning rubber and observing the brakes were not working properly.

Then after a short stop to let the brakes cool down, he decided to drive on.

He did not call the bus hire company for advice nor did he consult a mechanic when making this "high risk" decision and was therefore fortunate police had not pressed more serious charges for his extreme carelessness, Judge Jelas said.

However, she noted Aholelei was filled with remorse, had been forgiven by most of those affected by the crash, and had made many contributions to the Tongan community.

At least 17 of the 22 people injured in the Christmas Eve crash as well as those who lost loved ones travelled to court for the sentencing - many flying in from Tonga.

School student Tevita Lockotui, 19, read a victim impact statement telling how he had been in the bus aisle prior to the crash and woke to screams moments before the vehicle plunged down the embankment.

Pulling himself out of the wreckage, he was flown to hospital where his leg was amputated above the knee.

Still undergoing treatment, he sobbed when revealing his dream of joining the Tongan Army to play in its brass band had been dashed with the loss of his leg.

He said he had forgiven Aholelei but thought it was just that he should be charged, a sentiment backed by the family of Sione Taumololo, who died in the crash.

Judge Jelas earlier granted members of the courtroom gallery permission to open the sentencing by singing a song of prayer.

