Bus driver not worried about compliance as face coverings become compulsory next week

With face coverings to become mandatory on some forms of public transport from Monday, one Auckland bus driver says she’s not worried about compliance.

Antionette Campbell told TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp most people were already “very good” at covering their faces on public transport.

“Monday is going to be interesting with the masks. But, it’s just another day,” said Ms Campbell.

She said her company has told her she won’t be needing to enforce the face coverings rule.

“We might have one or two people complaining, but I think most of them will wear a mask for their own safety.”

Ms Campbell said her message for people on Monday was to wear a face covering, enter through the back door and not to worry.

From Monday, face coverings will be required on most forms of public transport, including ferries, buses, trains and planes. School buses will be exempt, unless required by the school.

Anyone riding in a taxi or Uber also won't have to wear a face mask, but drivers will be required.

There are exceptions for a number of groups, including those under 12 and those with certain physical or mental health conditions.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said yesterday authorities would take a light approach to enforcement to start out, "starting with engagement, encouragement and education".

“It will take time for people to adapt. Not everyone will have a face covering ready for the Monday morning commute but pretty quickly we will see face coverings become commonplace on public transport.”