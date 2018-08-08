 

Bus driver dies after school bus crash in Taranaki, 10 children taken to hospital

The driver of a school bus that crashed in Taranaki today has died.

The cordon near the scene of the school bus crash in Taranaki. Source: rnz.co.nz

Thirteen passengers received minor injuries when the school bus crashed on State Highway 3, north of Inglewood, at 3.30pm.

Students from Inglewood High School were on board.

The driver, a 69-year-old man, died, after the bus went down a ditch. 

St John ambulance this evening told 1 NEWS all passengers have now been assessed by ambulance staff. 

Police say there were 13 passengers aged 12-17 on board.

Ten were taken to Taranaki Base Hospital, while three were released after being assessed at a medical centre.

Earlier police said the bus was on route 3022 and parents of children who were on this bus were asked to go to Inglewood High School. 

The road is closed near the intersection with King Road and traffic is being diverted at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Lepper Road. 

It's the third bus crash recently.

A Ruapehu Alpine Lifts shuttle bus crashed on Ōhakune Mountain Road on Mount Ruapehu, killing 11 year old Auckland girl Hannah Francis late last month.

And on August 2 a bus of the same make carrying 19 people flipped into a ditch at Rongotea, south of Sanson in Manawatu carrying iwi members returning from Parliament.

The occupants suffered moderate injuries.

Emergency services say the bus went down the side of a bank and into a ditch near Inglewood. Source: 1 NEWS
Bus driver dies after school bus crash in Taranaki, 10 children taken to hospital
Jay-Jay Feeney's taxi driver groping case ends in hung jury

The trial of a taxi driver who allegedly groped radio host Jay-Jay Feeney has resulted in a hung jury.

Feeney posted on her Facebook page last October how she was taking a taxi home, when Baljeet Singh allegedly groped her breasts.

The More FM drive host said she reported the incident to the police after public pressure.

Singh's trial for the alleged indecent assault began on Monday before Judge Nevin Dawson and a jury.

Singh had entered a not guilty plea.

Today, the jury of 12 were unable to reach a majority verdict after deliberating for more than five hours, Stuff reports.

Singh was bailed and will return to court in a fortnight when the Crown will decide if it is seeking another trial. 

Jay-Jay Feeney. Source: More FM
Four teenagers have been identified as allegedly being involved in the shooting of a leopard seal on a Northland beach late last month.

The protected seal was shot in the face as it lay on a Dargaville beach, near Glinks Gully, sometime between late Friday and early Saturday on July 27/28.

Police say four boys, two aged 16 and two aged 15 will be referred to Youth Aid over the incident.

A conservation group had offered a $5000 reward for information on those responsible for the death of the leopard seal on the beach near Te Kopuru.

Police say they hope this serves as a notice that they will not tolerate this type of cruel and reckless behaviour.

Leopard seals hold a protected status under the Wildlife Act and Marine Mammals Act, and those responsible for the seal's death could face up to two years' imprisonment or a fine of up to $250,000, Sea Shepherd said.

Source: Department of Conservation / Brent Tandy
