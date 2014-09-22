Bus driver assaulted with baseball bat in Rotorua

Source:NZN
A baseball bat-wielding man assaulted a bus driver in Rotorua last night.
Police say the incident happened at about 6pm on the Owhata route.
The driver was assaulted with a baseball bat, but only received minor injuries and did not require medical attention.
A green coin box, similar to a small fishing tackle box, was taken, which contained a small amount of cash.
Police would like to talk to anyone who was in the area, especially who may have been at the bus stop next to the park on Pohutukawa Drive.
