TODAY |

Bus disruption over for Wellington passengers after Employment Court rules in favour of drivers

Source: 

Bus commuters in Wellington should see their routes running a normal schedule today, after the Employment Court ordered an end to the bus driver lockout.

Wellington bus (file photo). Source: rnz.co.nz

It follows NZ Bus serving about 100 employees with lockout notices, after they walked off the job on Friday for a one-day strike, as pay negotiations broke down.

After a hearing yesterday, the court ruled the lockout was unlawful and issued an interim injunction against it.

On its website, Metlink said that means drivers will head back to work, so services in Wellington and Eastbourne will return.

Tramways Union members and NZ Bus will head into private mediation next week.

The Council of Trade Unions said the Employment Court decision was a huge relief for drivers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Around 280 bus drivers in the capital are carrying out a 24 hour strike over pay and work conditions. Source: 1 NEWS

The Greater Wellington Regional Council also welcomed it, saying it was a victory for common sense.

However, NZ Bus said while it accepted the lockout ruling, if progress is not made at upcoming mediation talks it will not rule out the prospect of taking further action against the drivers.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Employment
Transport
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:46
John Campbell takes a tour of emergency housing motel, which costs taxpayers thousands a week for one unit
2
1000 people who travelled to NZ from Perth being contacted, as Australian region enters lockdown
3
Homicide investigation launched after person found with critical injuries at Christchurch property dies
4
Locals angered after authorities fail to clamp down on koi 'menace' wreaking havoc in Hauraki Plains
5
Auckland's Roxy nightclub apologises after racially insensitive Instagram caption
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

DOC closes Whanganui Journey huts over bed bugs
02:10

'Recycle the recycling' - A message to consumers to rethink plastic and its uses
03:06

'We're really proud of it' - Six60 ready to put on historic show at sold out Eden Park

Army veterans prepare for Anzac Day - 'You get a bit of a lump in your throat'