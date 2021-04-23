Bus disruption over for Wellington passengers after Employment Court rules in favour of drivers

Bus commuters in Wellington should see their routes running a normal schedule today, after the Employment Court ordered an end to the bus driver lockout.

Wellington bus (file photo). Source: rnz.co.nz

It follows NZ Bus serving about 100 employees with lockout notices, after they walked off the job on Friday for a one-day strike, as pay negotiations broke down.

After a hearing yesterday, the court ruled the lockout was unlawful and issued an interim injunction against it.

On its website, Metlink said that means drivers will head back to work, so services in Wellington and Eastbourne will return.

Tramways Union members and NZ Bus will head into private mediation next week.

The Council of Trade Unions said the Employment Court decision was a huge relief for drivers.

The Greater Wellington Regional Council also welcomed it, saying it was a victory for common sense.