Bus crashes off six-metre bank in Tongariro with 15 people on board

A bus has crashed down a six-metre bank into water at the intersection of SH78 and SH48 in the Tongariro National Park this morning.

A map showing the location of a bus crash in the Tongariro National Park. Source: Google/1 NEWS

St John Ambulance says 15 people were on the bus, and they have various injuries ranging from minor to serious.

They are all out of the bus. One person was trapped and partially submerged in water following the crash.

Two rescue helicopters have been brought in to a nearby staging point and five ambulances from St John are on the scene, with paramedics and ambulances officers assisting.

Rescue helicopters waiting at a staging area near a crash in Tongariro National Park. Source: 1 NEWS

Two people with moderate to serious injuries have been flown from the scene by helicopter, one to Rotorua and one to Hamilton.

Eight others with minor to moderate injuries are being taken to Taupo by road ambulance.

The Serious Crash Unit has been dispatched to the scene.