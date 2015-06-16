 

Bus crashes off six-metre bank in Tongariro with 15 or more on board

A bus has crashed down a six-metre bank into water at the intersection of SH78 and SH48 in the Tongariro National Park this morning.

A New Zealand police road accident sign

Police say there are at least 15 people on the bus, with various injuries ranging from minor to moderate and they are all out of the bus.

However, one person is still trapped in the bus and is partially submerged in water - emergency services are working to free them.

Thick fog in the area means getting a rescue helicopter there will be difficult, police said.

Search and Rescue teams are working with police to carry the injured up the bank to waiting ambulances.

The Serious Crash Unit has been dispatched to the scene.

SH8 leads up to Mt Ruapehu and the well-known Whakapapa ski field and Chateau Tongariro Hotel.

