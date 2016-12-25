Bus crash tragedy: Ten still in hospital as victims are named

Ten people remain in hospital following the Christmas Eve bus crash near Gisborne in which a boy and a woman died.

Tongan citizens, 11-year-old Sione Taumololo and 33-year-old Talita Fifita, died in the crash with police also confirming 53 people were on board.

The bus crashed through a road barrier and down a bank on State Highway 2 about 30km south of Gisborne at 9.30pm on Saturday.

The group are a brass band from Mailefihi Siu'ilikutapu College who were touring the country and had performed at Wellington's Christmas parade.

Police say they are unable to speculate on the cause of the crash but expect interviews with those on board the bus, including the driver, to take two days.

Investigators will also complete a full mechanical inspection of the bus once it is recovered.

SH2 between Gisborne and Wairoa is open but is restricted to one lane.

Earlier today, police announced they were to close SH2 between Gisborne and Nuhaka for up to eight hours from 6am as they bring in a specialist crane to recover the bus.

New Zealand's holiday road toll currently sits at eight.

Last year, there were 12 deaths on the roads during the holiday period.