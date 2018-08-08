 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Bus carrying Taranaki school children crashes near Inglewood, some injured

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Taranaki

Emergency services are responding after a school bus crashed on State Highway 3, north of Inglewood in Taranaki this afternoon.

Police say the crash happened at 3.30pm and Inglewood High School says it was one of its school buses that was involved.

A St John spokesperson says 15 passengers are being assessed and their injuries established so far range from moderate to minor.

Six ambulances and an intensive care paramedic are at the scene.

Students are being brought back to the high school but the bus carried both high school and primary school children. 

Police say the bus was on route 3022 and parents of children who were on this bus are asked to go to Inglewood High School. 

Inglewood High School posted on Facebook shortly after the crash: "Please be aware that the Egmont Village Bus has been involved in an accident. This is a developing scenario but as far as we are aware, no-one has been injured.

"We have been told that the Police will be ferrying students back to Inglewood High School. This is all we know at present. We will keep you updated. Please refrain from coming down to the school.

"Thank you for your consideration and patience as we work through this unexpected situation."

Police have said at this stage there is no information regarding any injuries, but they will provide updates as soon as more information is available.

The road is closed near the intersection with King Road and traffic is being diverted at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Lepper Road. 

It's the third bus crash recently.

A Ruapehu Alpine Lifts shuttle bus crashed on Ōhakune Mountain Road on Mount Ruapehu, killing 11 year old Auckland girl Hannah Francis late last month.

And on August 2  a bus of the same make carrying 19 people flipped into a ditch at Rongotea, south of Sanson in Manawatu carrying iwi members returning from Parliament.

The occupants suffered moderate injuries

The cordon near the scene of the school bus crash in Taranaki. Source: rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Taranaki
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
Winston Peters pointed out Mr Bridges' behaviour to the Speaker in Question Time today.

Watch: Simon Bridges forced to apologise after yelling 'this isn't comedy hour' as Jacinda Ardern speaks in Parliament
2

Bus carrying Taranaki school children crashes near Inglewood, some injured

3

Change to international students' post-study work rights announced
4

Two security staff stood down after ugly altercation at Westfield Manukau sees woman thrown to ground, teen throwing punches
5

Don Brash to speak about 'PC culture' at University of Auckland

MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:13
The students argue you don't have to agree with what the former National Party leader says but he has the right to say it.

Massey students rally to slam cancellation of Don Brash's talk as 'wrong' and 'unjustified'
01:33
The 20,000-strong petition calling for sexual orientation and gender conversion therapy to be outlawed was presented to Parliament today.

MPs meet campaigners demanding ban to 'crazy' conversion therapy - 'We've got a long way to go'

Police looking for patched gang member with distinctive tattoos who escaped from Auckland court
Generic man typing computer internet ominous

Christchurch man found with 29,000 child sex abuse images on work computer jailed for 25 months

Change to international students' post-study work rights announced

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Immigration

A range of changes to the post-study work rights of international students has been announced today, in an attempt to reduce student exploitation and incentivise study in the regions. 

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said today the changes will "boost New Zealand’s economy, reduce student exploitation and promote our regional education offerings". 

"The removal of employer-assisted post-study work rights at all levels will help reduce the risk of migrant exploitation, and better protect New Zealand’s international reputation." 

Universities NZ executive director Chris Whelan welcomed the changes, calling international education "a valuable export earner for New Zealand" and said the "two-way flow of people between New Zealand the rest of the world is critical for both New Zealand and its people". 

From November 26, changes to post-study work rights include:

·         Remove the employer-assisted post-study work visas at all levels;

·         Provide a one-year post-study open work visa for students studying Level 4 to 6 and non-degree Level 7 qualifications, with an additional year for Graduate Diploma graduates who are working towards registration with a professional or trade body;

·         provide a two-year post-study open work visa for students studying Level 4 to 6 and non-degree Level 7 qualifications outside Auckland provided study is completed by December 2021.

·         provide a three-year post-study open work visa for degree Level 7 or above qualifications; and

·         require international students studying Level 8 qualifications to be in an area specified on the Long Term Skills Shortage list in order for their partner to be eligible for an open work visa, and in turn for the partners’ dependent children to be eligible for fee-free domestic schooling. 

Some say international students are being unfairly targeted in an effort to dampen down net migration.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Immigration
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:39
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

An occasional shower heading towards the end of the week but clearing away to give a lot of us a pretty decent weekend

Taranaki Black Power president's daughter fined for suppression breach

Woman, 35, charged after elderly man kidnapped from Hastings car park

Investigation underway after at least 10 people exposed to chemical at Christchurch worksite

Two security staff stood down after ugly altercation at Westfield Manukau sees woman thrown to ground, teen throwing punches

National MP Chris Bishop considers cancelling uni talk in protest over Brash veto

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

National MP Chris Bishop is considering pulling out of his speech at Massey University in protest over its decision to block Don Brash from speaking there.

Dr Brash, a former National leader and Reserve Bank governor, was due to speak to the university's Politics Society in Palmerston North today, but vice-chancellor Jan Thomas cancelled the event citing safety concerns.

Ms Thomas said the decision came at a time of heightened tension over free speech and hate speech prompted by the visit of Canadian alt-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux to New Zealand.

Mr Bishop, who's due to make a speech to the same Palmerston North club next week, has written to Ms Thomas to complain, calling on her to immediately reverse the "appalling decision".

"It is highly likely to be unlawful and certainly outrageous," he said on Twitter.

The letter said universities were traditionally regarded as "bastions of free speech and critical thought".

"I have no real desire to speak at a university that prefers to preference the views of a tiny, angry minority who wish to shut down speech they disagree with rather than stand up for academic freedom, critical thought, and the values of pluralism and liberal democracy."

Mr Bishop said he was loath to cancel his speech and was waiting to hear Ms Thomas' response.

"The answer to speech that you don't like is more speech - and so it would be a bit strange to cancel my speech on those grounds. But that's something I'm considering."

The students argue you don't have to agree with what the former National Party leader says but he has the right to say it. Source: 1 NEWS

ACT Party leader David Seymour yesterday called for Ms Thomas to stand down over her decision, while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it an "overreaction".

Mr Bishop said calling for a resignation might be "a step far", but he hoped Ms Ardern and Education Minister Chris Hipkins would take a closer look.

"Universites are specified in the Education Act as having a special role as critics and consciences of society. They're meant to be the place where free thought and expression flourishes.

"In this case, the vice-chancellor, initially on a whim, because she doesn't like Don Brash, has stifled his speech and also the rights of Massey politics club students to hear his speech."

Dr Brash has said he believed it was his views, rather than safety concerns, that led to him being banned from the publicly-funded university.

Mr Brash was due to speak at the university, but had his speech cancelled by Jan Thomas. Source: 1 NEWS

"I'm stunned that the vice-chancellor of the university - a taxpayer-funded university in New Zealand - would ban my appearing because one or two, presumably thugs, would threaten to cause some kind of mayhem if I turn up."

In her statement yesterday, Ms Thomas referred to Mr Brash's support for the group Hobson's Pledge, which opposes separate electoral wards for Māori.

She also cited his call to allow Ms Southern and Mr Molyneux to speak in New Zealand.

Whena Owen visits Chris Bishop in this week's episode of Te Tari (The Office). What his wall photos reveal about the Hutt South MP.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics