Bus carrying iwi from Parliament rolls down bank into ditch in Manawatu

A bus carrying 28 passengers has flipped into a ditch 5km south of Sanson in Manawatu.

Ngāi Te Rangi Iwi chief executive Paora Stanley confirmed that a bus carrying whanau returning from Parliament this afternoon crashed in Sanson.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Mike Wanoa said a call came in at 2.45pm that the bus was on its roof in a ditch off State Highway 1.

A St John spokesperson said they treated 20 people, one is in a serious condition and the rest have moderate to minor injuries.

People have been taken to Whanganui and Palmerston North Hospitals.

Mr Wanoa said all passengers were now out of the bus.