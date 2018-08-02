 

Bus carrying iwi from Parliament rolls down bank into ditch in Manawatu

RNZ rnz.co.nz
New Zealand
Accidents

A bus carrying 28 passengers has flipped into a ditch 5km south of Sanson in Manawatu. 

Ngāi Te Rangi Iwi chief executive Paora Stanley confirmed that a bus carrying whanau returning from Parliament this afternoon crashed in Sanson.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Mike Wanoa said a call came in at 2.45pm that the bus was on its roof in a ditch off State Highway 1.

A St John spokesperson said they treated 20 people, one is in a serious condition and the rest have moderate to minor injuries.

People have been taken to Whanganui and Palmerston North Hospitals.

Mr Wanoa said all passengers were now out of the bus.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Team will be investigating.

Multiple people were injured, at least one seriously, in the crash on SH1. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Accidents
Two people dead after two-car-crash in Napier

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Accidents
Hawke's Bay

Two people are dead after a two-car-crash in Napier this afternoon.

Police say emergency services were called to the crash at 4:35pm.

The accident took place on Sandy Road, Meeanee, Napier.

Police say two people have died and a third person, from the same vehicle has serious injuries.

There were two occupants in the second vehicle, a man with minor injuries and a woman, who was uninjured.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Accidents
Hawke's Bay
Shooting of man in New Plymouth hospital car park sparks hunt for vehicles and 'a number of offenders'

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Taranaki
Crime and Justice

Police investigating the shooting of a man in the Taranaki Base Hospital carpark last night are trying to trace the van he arrived in, two other vehicles and a number of offenders.

Police were called to a car park at the hospital just after 9.30pm, in response to reports that gunfire had been heard, Detective Senior Sergeant Brent Matuku said late this afternoon.

A 43-year-old man received gunshot wounds in the hospital car park off Tukapa Street. 

He has undergone surgery and is recovering from his injuries, which are not life-threatening, Mr Matuku said in a statement.

Police understand the victim had arrived at the car park alone in a plain white Toyota Hiace van, he said.

Officers are appealing for sightings of that van before the incident.

They're also seeking sightings of two other vehicles in the vicinity at the time, which have been described as a white van - different to the one the victim arrived in - and a dark-coloured sedan.

Investigators believe there were a number of offenders.

"We do not consider there is any ongoing risk to the wider public," Mr Matuku said.

Anyone can help with information is being asked to contact New Plymouth Central Police Station on 06 759 5500, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Taranaki
Crime and Justice