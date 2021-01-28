Bus and supermarkets among location of interest entries

There are 15 new entries to the Ministry of Health's locations of interest list today, all in Auckland.

Source: Getty

Ten of the entries are new locations, predominantly located in Clover Park and Dawson Rd on Thursday September 9.

These locations include Chapel Downs Supermarket, Dawson Rd Superette, No 1 Supa Value Supermarket Dawson Rd, Shum Fruit Barn Clover Park, Unichem Pharmacy Dawson Rd and Buses 325 and 5810 between Dawson Rd and Preston Rd, all in the early afternoon between 1pm and 3pm.

Other new locations include Dayspring Laundromat in Papatoetoe on Sunday September 5 between 4pm and 5pm, Mangere Pharmacy on Saturday September 11 between 11am and 11.15am, Z Petrol Station Manurewa on Tuesday September 7 between 3pm and 3.30pm.

Bus 325 received an additional entry, this time on Thursday September 2 between 11.45am and 12pm. SuperValue Flatbush received four more entries, three on the afternoon of September 9 and one on the afternoon of September 8.