Bursts of volcanic activity recorded as Mount Ruapehu's crater lake heats to over 40 degrees

GeoNet is recording "bursts of volcanic tremor" and an increase in the amount of gas passing through Mount Ruapehu's crater lake as it heats to 43 degrees Celsius.

Mount Ruapehu in Tongariro National Park. Source: istock.com

The volcanic alert level has been raised to Level 2, meaning moderate to heightened volcanic unrest. Level 3 would be a minor eruption, 4 a moderate eruption and 5 a major eruption.

The aviation colour code has changed to yellow.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mount Ruapehu is an active volcano and has the potential to erupt with little or no warning when in a state of volcanic unrest, according to GeoNet.

GNS Science and the National Geohazards Monitoring Centre are closely monitoring Mount Ruapehu for further signs of activity via a network of seismic and acoustic sensors, GPS receivers, sensors in the lake and visits to the lake area and gas flights.

Your playlist will load after this ad