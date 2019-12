A water has burst this morning in an Auckland park, sending a torrent of water rushing down the hill.

The main burst in the park near Ivanhoe Road in Grey Lynn.

A Watercare spokesperson said staff had been on site since 7.45am and they are now planning on how to isolate the pipe and fix the issue.

No houses are out of water as yet, but the spokesperson said they will likely be experiencing low pressure.