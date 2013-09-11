Burst air hose causes gas leak scare at Fonterra site

A burst high pressure air hose has been found at a Fonterra site this morning, after firefighters were called to assess a suspected chemical leak overnight.

Fire Service spokesperson Jaron Phillips says at 3:20am they were called to Fonterrra Hautapu in Waikato, due to concerns of a leak in the service tunnel.

Seven fire crews have been at the scene, including the hazardous materials unit.

Firefighters entered the tunnel with breathing apparatus and fully encapsulating chemical protection suits, to find an air hose had blown.

Spokesperson Jaron Phillips says despite the concerns early this morning there has been no change to gas levels.