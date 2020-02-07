Burglars target flood-abandoned homes in Southland

Thieves have targeted properties in Southland's flood-ravaged Mataura while owners have been evacuated from their homes.

Police today said two recent burglaries have been reported in the Mataura and Brydone areas as well as reports of unknown people being seen on and around rural properties in Mataura and Lumsden, who have run off when confronted.

"Southern Police are reminding people to keep their homes and property secure after two recent burglaries in the Mataura area," said Senior Sergeant Cynthia Fairley, Gore Police.

"We've seen an amazing response from people who've been out helping neighbours and fellow residents after the floods, but unfortunately some properties have been targeted by thieves while they've been left unattended," she said.

Police are now urging people to take steps to prevent easy access to their property, lock and secure their homes and valuables, invest in good security and alarm systems, and engrave tools and valuables.

"We also ask people out on farms repairing fences or cleaning up flood damage stay vigilant to any unusual activity, people or vehicles - if you see anything suspicious call 111 straight away," said Sergeant Fairley.

Police have substantially increased staff and patrols in the Mataura, Gore and Wyndham areas since the evacuations, including bringing in a team from Canterbury to prevent crime and keep our communities safe, and this response will continue for the foreseeable future, police say.

"This can also be a time of high stress and fatigue for residents, farmers and workers as the full impact of the flooding sinks in.

"We want people to remember to eat, rest, and take care of one another, and to reach out to the Rural Support Trust and Federated Farmers if help is needed," said Sergeant Fairly.

Trained counsellors can also be contacted on 1737 – this is a free 27/4 phone and text service number.