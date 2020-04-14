Burger King confirms it will re-open restaurants at Level 3 amid receivership

Burger King restaurants will re-open on Tuesday as New Zealand switches into Covid-19 Alert Level 3 conditions, it has been confirmed.

The restaurant chain, which has 71 outlets in New Zealand, will offer food through contact-less options including drive through, pre-ordering and through delivery services.

Antares Restaurant Group owns Burger King in New Zealand, and last week Burger King's parent companies - Tango Finance Ltd, Tango New Zealand and Antares New Zealand Holdings Ltd were put in receivership.

Receivers Brendon Gibson and Grant Graham of KordaMentha last week said they were looking into re-opening the stores at Level 3.

Antares Restaurant Group said today that "we believe this is in the best interests of our customers, our employees and all creditors and we remain confident in the long-term prospects of the Burger King business in New Zealand and the strength of the Burger King brand.

"The health and safety of our team members, guests and communities remains our top priority so we are strengthening our already rigorous procedures around food safety, cleanliness and hygiene.

"Additional health and safety measures have been put in place including more frequent handwashing and sanitising of all surfaces, contactless payment through PayWave, clear physical distancing guidelines, and increased personal protection for our team members."

In a March 27 statement, Antares Restaurant Group Ltd - the operating arm of Burger King not in receivership so it can continue to trade - said it would pay all employees at least 80 per cent of their normal earnings, with many being paid 100 per cent.