'Bureaucracy gone mad' - Kiwi chef left fuming after new regulations mean medium rare burger is off the menu

A burger at New Zealand's oldest licensed premises has been pulled from the menu after new food regulations were introduced by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Due to new MPI regulations the Governor Burger is now off the menu. Source: Facebook/ Daniel Fraser

The executive chef at the Duke of Marlborough restaurant in the Bay of Islands, Daniel Fraser took to Facebook on Thursday to lament the new rules, calling it a case of "bureaucracy gone mad".

The new rules state meat and liver need to be cooked at a high temperature for a longer amount of time than previously so as to avoid any contamination.

Mr Fraser's Facebook post read: "It is with great sadness and regret that we will no longer be able to sell the Duke's governors burger.

"We are only allowed to cook our burger to a dry, rubbery well-done and I'm not proud to serve this. Good-bye dear friend, it's been a great 6 years.... I'll miss you xx".

The Governor's Burger is made up off cheese, bacon, pickle, tomato, chipotle mayonnaise and the key ingredient of a medium rare beef patty.

According to Mr Fraser's post the restaurant will also no longer be able to serve steak tartar, Carpaccio and duck/chicken liver parfait.