Bunnings recalls household heaters over risks of 'rupturing and spitting oil'

Two household heater models sold at retailers Bunnings have been recalled over fears they may rupture and spray scalding hot oil when turned on.

The hardware retailer has issued a recall in New Zealand and Australia for all oil column heaters by brands Moretti and Click.

It follows reports by customers of two models, the Moretti 5 Fin and eleven Fin Oil Column Heaters, having leaked and, in some instances, sprayed oil, Bunnings said in a statement.

"We want to make sure customers are aware that there is a risk that these heaters could rupture when turned on and allow hot oil to spray out, with the potential to cause scalding and burns," it said.

"We urge customers to stop using these heaters immediately and return them to the nearest Bunnings store for a full refund. "

The retailer said its suppliers were testing the heaters and that an "incorrect specification of oil could have been use in some of [them]".