Bunnings to pay $11m in back-pay to past and present employees

Bunnings Warehouse will pay $11 million in back-pay to staff.

Bunnings Warehouse (file picture). Source: istock.com

The move comes as Bunnings complies with the Holidays Act 2003, after leave payments were recalculated from April 1, 2004 to May 31, 2018.

The leave payments will impact 12,235 past and present employees.

A statement from Bunnings said team members were being informed of the back payments today.

Bunnings NZ general manager Toby Lawrance said the company understands "the importance of the trust that exists between our team and the business, particularly in ensuring they are paid correctly".

"Like many other private and government organisations, we have found interpreting and applying the Holiday Act to be a challenge. We will continue to work to ensure that we have the right systems and processes to support our team."