Bunnings helps push to get tradies tested for Covid-19

A Bunnings Warehouse in Auckland has taken it upon themselves to encourage local tradies to get tested for Covid-19, gaining them a shout out from the Director of Public Health.

Health officials have set up a pop-up testing station in the store's carpark, with Bunnings Warehouse Manukau using its contact list of local tradies to encourage them to get swabbed. 

It comes after the Government urged all essential workers operating in Level 3 through Auckland to get tested for the virus, including construction workers. 

"A big thank you to Bunnings, who assisted with that by texting registered tradies to let them know that the testing was available," Dr Caroline McElnay said. 

That pop-up site on Lambie Drive is set to continue into next week, for as long as the demand for its services continues, it's open from 7.30 am to 3pm on week days.  

McElnay stressed the importance of Aucklanders in getting tested, ahead of Cabinets decision around alert levels expected on Monday.

"The key message is get tested, use this weekend to get tested." 

Click here to find out more about local testing stations in Auckland. 

