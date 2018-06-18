Bunnings confirms closure of seven NZ outlets, loss of 145 roles

Bunnings has confirmed it is closing seven of its stores, with the closed sign to come down permanently at the end of the month.

Bunnings Warehouse (file picture). Source: istock.com

It will affect 145 staff members, and sees the Ashburton warehouse, trade centres in Hornby and Hastings, and stores in Cambridge, Rangiora, Te Awamutu and Putaruru close.

Bunnings closed three smaller stores at Te Aroha, Waikanae and Paeroa after a review late last year.

"Our absolute priority is the welfare of the 145 affected team members," Jacqui Coombes, Bunnings NZ director said.

"This news is understandably upsetting and we will be working closely with our team during the consultation period to discuss their individual circumstances, including redeployment to other stores if possible."