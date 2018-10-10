Bullying 'intolerably high' and beyond schools' direct control - ERO report says

Bullying in schools is intolerably high and most children say the strategies they are taught for dealing with bullies do not work, an Education Review Office (ERO) report says.

The report - which surveyed 10,940 in 136 schools at the beginning of last year - said nearly half of primary school children and a third of teenagers reported being bullied in the past month when they responded last year.

However, the true rate of bullying might be even higher because a quarter of the students who said they had not been bullied also reported that they had been subjected to negative behaviour such as being threatened or assaulted.

"The prevalence of bullying in New Zealand schools is intolerably high, and the impact of bullying on student wellbeing and achievement is significant," the report said.

The report found boys were more likely to be bullied than girls but gender-diverse children suffered most, with 58 per cent saying they had been bullied at school. Bullying rates were also high for Māori students (42 per cent) and Pākehā students (40 per cent).

Name-calling, put-downs and teasing were one of the most common forms of bullying with 36 per cent of children saying they were subjected to such abuse at least once a month, and some said they experienced it every day.

The most common forms of bullying:

Ignored/left-out - 38%

Name-calling/teasing - 36%

Lies/bad stories - 29%

Forced to do something - 22%

Assaulted - 21%

Items stolen or damaged - 21%

Phone or computer messages - 12%

Threatened - 17%

Nearly one quarter of students said they had been hit, pushed, kicked, punched or choked at least once a month, and 12 per cent had suffered cyber-bullying via their phone or computer in the past month.

The report said most schools were trying to combat bullying but at one in five schools that work was limited, and few schools were monitoring how well their interventions were working.

Students said they had learned to report incidents to teachers or other adults, walk away from or ignore the bullying, or non-violently confront the bully either on their own or others' behalf.

However, most students who had used bullying strategies said they did not work.

"Thirty-five percent of students who responded to this question said the bullying stopped. However, the most commonly identified outcome [44%] was that bullying stopped for a while and then started again," the report said.

"Sixteen percent of respondents indicated the bullying continued, and five percent said the bullying got worse as a result of what they had tried.

"In most of the schools we visited, most students were confident that teachers and leaders in their schools would, and did respond effectively to bullying incidents."

However, in a few schools, students expressed a lack of confidence in their school's response to bullying.

The report said the root of the problem lay beyond the school gate, noting that New Zealand also had poor figures for family and sexual violence and for workplace bullying.

"The problem is a societal one. Schools can play a significant part in addressing it, but the responsibility to bring about lasting change is shared by communities, whānau, and individuals across New Zealand."

The report said students wanted teachers to take allegations of bullying seriously, get both sides of the story and stop any further bullying from happening.

Many students took a compassionate approach, and expressed the idea that teachers should check on the bully's wellbeing, recognising there could be underlying causes of the behaviour.

The report said persistently high rates of bullying showed there was no silver bullet for dealing with the problem.

"Many of the most salient drivers of bullying may be beyond schools' direct control, related to parental attitudes, and broader societal issues," the report said.