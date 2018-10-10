TODAY |

Bullying 'intolerably high' and beyond schools' direct control - ERO report says

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Education

Bullying in schools is intolerably high and most children say the strategies they are taught for dealing with bullies do not work, an Education Review Office (ERO) report says.

The report - which surveyed 10,940 in 136 schools at the beginning of last year - said nearly half of primary school children and a third of teenagers reported being bullied in the past month when they responded last year.

However, the true rate of bullying might be even higher because a quarter of the students who said they had not been bullied also reported that they had been subjected to negative behaviour such as being threatened or assaulted.

"The prevalence of bullying in New Zealand schools is intolerably high, and the impact of bullying on student wellbeing and achievement is significant," the report said.

The report found boys were more likely to be bullied than girls but gender-diverse children suffered most, with 58 per cent saying they had been bullied at school. Bullying rates were also high for Māori students (42 per cent) and Pākehā students (40 per cent).

Name-calling, put-downs and teasing were one of the most common forms of bullying with 36 per cent of children saying they were subjected to such abuse at least once a month, and some said they experienced it every day.

The most common forms of bullying:

Ignored/left-out - 38%

Name-calling/teasing - 36%

Lies/bad stories - 29%

Forced to do something - 22%

Assaulted - 21%

Items stolen or damaged - 21%

Phone or computer messages - 12%

Threatened - 17%

Nearly one quarter of students said they had been hit, pushed, kicked, punched or choked at least once a month, and 12 per cent had suffered cyber-bullying via their phone or computer in the past month.

The report said most schools were trying to combat bullying but at one in five schools that work was limited, and few schools were monitoring how well their interventions were working.

Students said they had learned to report incidents to teachers or other adults, walk away from or ignore the bullying, or non-violently confront the bully either on their own or others' behalf.

However, most students who had used bullying strategies said they did not work.

"Thirty-five percent of students who responded to this question said the bullying stopped. However, the most commonly identified outcome [44%] was that bullying stopped for a while and then started again," the report said.

"Sixteen percent of respondents indicated the bullying continued, and five percent said the bullying got worse as a result of what they had tried.

"In most of the schools we visited, most students were confident that teachers and leaders in their schools would, and did respond effectively to bullying incidents."

However, in a few schools, students expressed a lack of confidence in their school's response to bullying.

The report said the root of the problem lay beyond the school gate, noting that New Zealand also had poor figures for family and sexual violence and for workplace bullying.

"The problem is a societal one. Schools can play a significant part in addressing it, but the responsibility to bring about lasting change is shared by communities, whānau, and individuals across New Zealand."

The report said students wanted teachers to take allegations of bullying seriously, get both sides of the story and stop any further bullying from happening.

Many students took a compassionate approach, and expressed the idea that teachers should check on the bully's wellbeing, recognising there could be underlying causes of the behaviour.

The report said persistently high rates of bullying showed there was no silver bullet for dealing with the problem.

"Many of the most salient drivers of bullying may be beyond schools' direct control, related to parental attitudes, and broader societal issues," the report said.

John Gerritsen 

rnz.co.nz 

Single sad teen holding a mobile phone lamenting sitting on the bed in her bedroom with a dark light in the background
Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
In this undated photo made available on Sunday, May 12, 2019 by @SussexRoyal, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex holds the feet of her baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their newborn baby to mark Meghanâs first Motherâs Day as a mom. The image posted on Instagram shows her hand cradling the feet of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on Monday, against a bed of spring flowers. (@SussexRoyal via AP)
Meghan, Harry release photo of baby Archie's feet for US Mother's Day
2
The chemicals are up to 70 times the strength of the plant they’re derived from.
Concerns for consumers as popularity of powerful essential oils increases
3
Pua Magasiva
Beloved former Shortland Street star Pua Magasiva dies
4
After getting teased when he was young, Adesanya decided he needed to learn to defend himself - a choice that changed his life forever.
From bullied in high school to UFC champion: The untold journey of Kiwi MMA superstar Israel Adesanya
5
A pallet loaded with durian fruit.
Pungent fruit causes building evacuation in Australian library
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:12
The Queenstown woman's life changed after an act of kindness from a stranger.

Good Sorts: Tammy Schurmann pays it forward after selfless act
01:27
Antonion Guterres is visiting New Zealand, and says this country is well-placed to lead the world on the issue.

'We are not on track' - UN Secretary General gives stern warning on climate change after touching down in New Zealand
01:35
Louise Upston has a new private members bills that proposes three days' care.

National MP pushes for mothers to have a 3-day stay in hospital post-birth
02:08
Laws were changed almost 20 years ago removing several rights previously enjoyed by Kiwis across the ditch.

Kiwi residents beg Australian government to have their rights given back