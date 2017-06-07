 

Bullying, child abuse factors as number of NZ children taking antidepressants reaches 10-year high

Nicole Bremner 

1 NEWS Reporter

High rates of bullying, domestic violence, child abuse and neglect are some of the factors contributing to increasing rates of antidepressant use among young New Zealanders.

Ministry of Health figures reveal a steep increase in prescribed medication in the decade from 2006 to 2016.

Among 0-13 year olds, prescribed medication increased from 1206 to 2163 cases.

The number of under 18-year-olds taking antidepressants has reached a ten-year high.
Source: 1 NEWS

In the 14-18 year group, 6,249 cases in 2006 increased to 12,617 cases in 2016.

The Ministry of Health's Deputy Director of Mental Health Dr Ian Soosay says New Zealand's youth is part of a global trend of higher antidepressant use.

"It's not just here but in countries as diverse as the UK, China and India. Mental health is now becoming one of the leading causes of disability," he says.

"And from a scientific point of view, we don't really know what's caused it."

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says higher antidepressant use doesn't reflect inappropriate prescribing rather a growing and acknowledged demand for more mental health services.

The Mental Health Foundation says one out of five people will have had depression by the time they are 18 years old.

Chief executive Shaun Robinson says medication should only be one part of a broad recovery plan for young patients. 

"It's very concerning if young people are essentially being prescribed antidepressants because that's the only practical option that's available," he says.

"It's simple and easy for the GP to do if no one has got the time or resources to support the young person in a much more holistic way."

He says young people need counselling along with strong family and peer support.

"I don't think we should be afraid of medications for young people per se," he says.

"What we should be doing is having a total response that helps young people to recover."

Dr Soosay says there is still much work to do but the Ministry of Health is looking at a range of options to improve outcomes for young patients.

"It's a bit like an iceberg. If we have a growing iceberg, the tips going to get larger so there's more pressure on specialist services," he says.

"The solution is not to just focus on the specialist end but also to look at increasing the options of people more widely through primary care."

He says new medications are prescribed for young people now and mental illness no longer has the stigma it did a decade ago.

