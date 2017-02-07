Bullet hole left in floor of Whakatane cafe during armed robbery, two injured

A Whakatane cafe has had to shut up shop for the day after a gunshot was fired there during an attempted robbery, leaving a "bullet hole in the floor".

Two people sustained minor injuries after they were hit by pellets from the firearm, at Julians Berry Farm and Cafe in Huna Road.

Source: Facebook/Julians Berry Farm and Cafe

Police received several calls before 1.30pm, after a firearm was discharged towards the floor of the cafe.

The cafe confirmed the "armed robbery" on its Facebook page.

"We are all okay. Shop closed for the rest of the day, but open again tomorrow. There is a bullet hole in the floor of the cafe," it stated in the Facebook post.

The Armed Offenders Squad is at the scene.

An employee from Coastal Motorhomes and Caravans said she heard a lot of sirens going past.