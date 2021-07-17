Buller Hospital evacuated due to flooding, patients moved to community clubroom

Buller Hospital has been evacuated this evening as floodwaters continue to rise on the west coast of the South Island.

Buller Health Hospital. Source: Google Maps

According to the West Coast DHB, eleven patients, staff and supplies have been patients moved to the local community clubroom, Club Buller.

"If you need health advice please call Healthline on 0800 611 116 – calls are answered 24/7. If you need to be seen, they will tell you what to do and where to go," the DHB says.

"If it’s an emergency, call 111 as per usual."

In Marlborough, Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor says the region experienced its largest floods ever today.

"Thank you to everyone who helped, supported and did the right thing. 900 people were evacuated from over 500 properties across Marlborough," Taylor says.

"Our stop bank network held up very well considering this is our largest ever recorded flood - a far bigger event than the previous biggest in 1983.

"From tomorrow we'll start planning our recovery and repairs to our network and flood protection system. But most importantly we'll be helping our community as much as possible, especially ensuring people can get back into their homes."

The severe rain bands have mostly moved towards the north-east, according to 1 NEWS weather presenter Erin Conroy. She added that several connected systems have yet to arrive.

