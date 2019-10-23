Building on fire at West Coast’s Tahāroa ironsand mine; no injuries reported

Fire crews are battling a “well-involved” fire this morning at the Tahāroa ironsand mine in the West Coast.
A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS
Fire and Emergency New Zealand representatives told 1 NEWS they received a call shortly before 9.45am that a building was on fire.
When they arrived, they said the fire was “well-involved”.
No injuries have been reported.
Fire and Emergency said there was no danger of the fire spreading into the forest.
Four pumps and four tankers have been sent to the site.
The site has the largest deposits of titanomagnetite in the country.