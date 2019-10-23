Building on fire at West Coast’s Tahāroa ironsand mine; no injuries reported

Fire crews are battling a “well-involved” fire this morning at the Tahāroa ironsand mine in the West Coast.

A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency New Zealand representatives told 1 NEWS they received a call shortly before 9.45am that a building was on fire.

When they arrived, they said the fire was “well-involved”.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire and Emergency said there was no danger of the fire spreading into the forest.

Four pumps and four tankers have been sent to the site.