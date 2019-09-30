Building consents for Auckland townhouses, flats, units increase over last year

The number of townhouses, flats and units consented in Auckland have made up a quarter of all new homes in the region - a 22 per cent increase from the same time last year.

According to Statistics New Zealand, 3789 townhouses, flats and units received new home consents in the region in the year ending August 2019.

"The number of townhouses has been steadily rising in the last few years, now making up a quarter of all new homes consented in the Auckland region," construction statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said. "While townhouses, flats, and units drove growth in the Auckland region in the August year, the number of apartments consented was also relatively high, but still below the peak that occurred in mid-2004."

The greater number of multi-unit homes receiving consent contributed to a record 14,345 homes consented in the year ending August 2019. Standalone homes, meanwhile, now account for less than half of all homes consented in the Auckland region.

New homes consented in Auckland helped push housing consents nationwide to 35,658, up 8.8 per cent from the August 2018 year.