Budget targets students struggling in class, boosts tertiary accommodation benefit

More teacher aides will be deployed to classrooms across the country to help out young people having a challenging time in the classroom.

Funding of $15.5 million in today's Budget will help out an extra 625 children, enough to reach the Government's goal of in-class support for 4000 students in all.

It means teachers will have more time for all the children in their classrooms, Education Minister Nikki Kaye says.

The teacher aide funding follows earlier announcements of specialist behaviour services and investment in children who struggle with talking and listening.

Schools and early education will get a $1.5 billion cash injection to fund day-to-day operations, new schools and expansions and 31,000 extra early learning places over the next four years.

At the other end of the learning spectrum $69m has been set aside to increase tuition subsidies for qualification level three and above and $52.5m for the Performance-Based Research Fund to reward high-quality research.

Tertiary Education Minister Paul Goldsmith talked up the importance of international education, New Zealand's fourth largest export industry.

The budget has poured $6.8m into supporting "sustainable growth" in international education.

Accommodation Benefit raised

The Budget increases the weekly payments of the Accommodation Benefit for eligible Student Allowance recipients by up to $20.

That's been welcomed by most students 1 NEWS spoke to today.

"That would just take the pressure off so much and means I wouldn't have to work as much and stuff," a woman said.

A man said: "It means I don't have to rely on my parents so much which is really good. And it means that I can spend a bit more on the necessities."