 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Budget targets students struggling in class, boosts tertiary accommodation benefit

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

More teacher aides will be deployed to classrooms across the country to help out young people having a challenging time in the classroom.

Most students 1 NEWS spoke to are happy with the increase in their accommodation benefit announced in the Budget.
Source: 1 NEWS

Funding of $15.5 million in today's Budget will help out an extra 625 children, enough to reach the Government's goal of in-class support for 4000 students in all.

It means teachers will have more time for all the children in their classrooms, Education Minister Nikki Kaye says.

The teacher aide funding follows earlier announcements of specialist behaviour services and investment in children who struggle with talking and listening.

Schools and early education will get a $1.5 billion cash injection to fund day-to-day operations, new schools and expansions and 31,000 extra early learning places over the next four years.

At the other end of the learning spectrum $69m has been set aside to increase tuition subsidies for qualification level three and above and $52.5m for the Performance-Based Research Fund to reward high-quality research.

Tertiary Education Minister Paul Goldsmith talked up the importance of international education, New Zealand's fourth largest export industry.

The budget has poured $6.8m into supporting "sustainable growth" in international education.

Accommodation Benefit raised

The Budget increases the weekly payments of the Accommodation Benefit for eligible Student Allowance recipients by up to $20.

That's been welcomed by most students 1 NEWS spoke to today.

"That would just take the pressure off so much and means I wouldn't have to work as much and stuff," a woman said.

A man said: "It means I don't have to rely on my parents so much which is really good. And it means that I can spend a bit more on the necessities."

Another man said: "It's good, it's an extra 20 dollars a week, but no, I don't think it would change my lifestyle."

Related

Education

00:58
“I think actually people are entitled every now and then to see a dividend from the government,” the Finance Minister said.

Steven Joyce defends Budget ‘lolly scramble’ tax threshold incentive after tax rates lowered for middle and low income earners
01:55
Mr Little has come out swinging against the National 2017 Budget as not taking tax earners 'seriously'.

Watch: 'The One Dollar Bill Budget' - Andrew Little blasts $1 tax cut for cleaner on minimum wage
00:23
After eight years of scrimping and saving, National has opened up the purse in this election year.

As it happened: Finance Minister Steven Joyce delivers his first Budget
00:23
After eight years of scrimping and saving, National has opened up the purse in this election year.

Who gets what? Ten things you need to know about Budget 2017

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

New video: Close-up view as Rocket Lab's test rocket lifts off into space from Hawke's Bay

02:16
2
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

4
Bevan Moody in action for Waitohi.

Young rugby player who suffered heart attack on field dies in hospital

06:28
5
Corin Dann and the 1 NEWS political team analyse Steven Joyce’s election year Budget.

Watch: Budget 2017 analysis – who were the big winners and losers?

01:06
Manchester bombing attack victims include mothers, children, teenagers and a heroic aunt.

Manchester terror attack victims remembered: They include an heroic aunt, parents, children, teens and an off-duty cop

These victims left behind unfulfilled dreams and broken hearts. We pay a small tribute to them here.

00:29
Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

New video: Close-up view as Rocket Lab's test rocket lifts off into space from Hawke's Bay

Today's launch was the first of three test launches planned for the Complex 1 site on Mahia Peninsula.

01:55
Mr Little has come out swinging against the National 2017 Budget as not taking tax earners 'seriously'.

Watch: 'The One Dollar Bill Budget' - Andrew Little blasts $1 tax cut for cleaner on minimum wage

The big winners are the top earners who take home most of the tax benefits, the Labour leader says.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why healthcare workers were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.

00:23
After eight years of scrimping and saving, National has opened up the purse in this election year.

As it happened: Finance Minister Steven Joyce delivers his first Budget

Follow all the big news from today's Budget LIVE.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ