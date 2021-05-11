TODAY |

Budget spending should target Kiwis 'doing it toughest' - economists

There’s hope from two economists the Government’s upcoming Budget will bolster support for those hit hard by Covid-19.

Economists Hillmarè Schulze And Brad Olsen sat down with Breakfast to discuss their expectations for the Budget. Source: 1 NEWS

As Finance Minister Grant Robertson drip-feeds announcements leading up to next week’s major reveal, economists are predicting a boost in support for skills education.

“We’ve had a bit of that over Covid-19 but we’ve got to have a more productive economy,” Infometrics senior economist Brad Olsen told Breakfast. 

“We’ve got to make sure young Kiwis, especially, are equipped to get out into the market and we’ve also got to make sure we retrain Kiwis with the right skills.” 

A “key element” of the budget announcement he says, is making sure the government doesn’t over promise and under deliver. 

“We can talk a big game and send out press releases but unless we get some runs on the board, all of this budget talk is for nothing.” 

Olsen says the Government needs to invest funding that supports Kiwis who are struggling the most. 

“We’ve seen over Covid-19 those distributional issues, Kiwis that are not doing it all that well … the Government needs to put some more money to support those who are doing it toughest.” 

Berl chief economist Hillmarè Schulze agreed, highlighting that it’s often those in minority groups who suffer the most during an economic downturn. 

“Looking at what is the future of skills education that we need, looking at high-tech innovations and climate change as focus areas as well as looking at Māori and Pasifika who have been adversely affected by Covid-19,” she told Breakfast. 

“In every previous economic shock they have been adversely affected, how do we make sure they move out not only into jobs but into good jobs.” 

Schulze argues that in order to ensure a prosperous economy long-term, the government needs to invest in infrastructure also.

“If we want to be a future-focused thriving productive country, we also need to provide the infrastructure for the next generation to actually be productive.”

