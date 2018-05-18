 

'A Budget that has broken trust' - Amy Adams says Grant Robertson's Budget a u-turn from Labour's election promises

National's finance spokesperson Amy Adams has come out swinging against the Labour Government's Budget, saying they have not delivered on promises made during their election campaign.

The National Party finance spokesperson said what Labour promised and what they have delivered are very different.
Ms Adams, speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast today, said the Budget had "broken trust with New Zealand".

Budget 2018: Here's what you need to know at a glance

"They simply haven't delivered," she said, adding that Labour had "strong surpluses" to do the thing it promised, but had shown the public it has "different priorities".

Finance Minister Grant Robertson, also speaking on Breakfast, acknowledged that some things varied in the Budget from the election campaign, saying that some hard choices needed to be made.

The Finance Minister says the government remains committed to following through but some things needed to be prioritised.
Watch Grant Robertson deliver the Budget HERE.

Analysis - Budget 2018: 1 NEWS' Jessica Mutch and Simon Dallow break it down - 'A little bit flat'

'They simply haven't delivered' – Amy Adams says Labour government has deviated from campaign promises in budget

'A Budget that has broken trust' - Amy Adams says Grant Robertson's Budget a u-turn from Labour's election promises

