TODAY |

Budget fails to avert upcoming teacher strikes

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Education
Politics

By Paul Gerritsen for rnz.co.nz

Secondary teachers remain on track to start strike action next week after the Budget failed to relieve tensions between the Government and teachers over their stalled collective agreement negotiations.

Despite warnings from Education Minister Chris Hipkins that teachers would be disappointed by the Budget, there had been hopes it might include initiatives that would relieve teacher workloads, a problem that is central to their collective agreement claims.

Post Primary Teachers Association president Jack Boyle said the Budget went some way to meeting its members' demands, but only "incidentally".

Mr Boyle said the 1.8 per cent increase to school operations grants and the inclusion of a scheme paying $150-per-student to schools in deciles 1 to 7 that did not request a donation would allow some schools to hire more teacher aides, which would help relieve some of the pressure on teachers.

"That's going to be really useful because there's an unmet need and that's part of the workload challenge for teachers," he said.

But overall, Mr Boyle said solutions to the impasse in secondary teachers' collective agreement negotiations were not in the Budget.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    It was the biggest strike in New Zealand’s history. Source: 1 NEWS

    Mr Boyle said the PPTA yesterday sent schools a formal notice of strike action on Tuesday, when its members would refuse to teach students in Year 9.

    He said they would refuse to teach other year groups over the next five weeks and they would also hold a series of rolling one-day strikes in the week starting June 17.

    President of the teachers union New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Lynda Stuart, said apart from already-announced funding for learning support teachers, the Budget had nothing for those who went on strike earlier this week.

    "It's not really the transformational change that we need to see when we've got a crisis in education," she said.

    "For those people who were in the streets [on Wednesday], it doesn't change things for them at all."

    However, Ms Stuart said Budget funding to help some schools stop requesting donations was a good move.

    Mr Hipkins said the Budget addressed many of the issues teachers had been raising including support for children with special needs, increased school funding, and training more teachers.

    He said the government had consistently said that it would take time to address all of the issues in the education sector and the Budget was proof that it was.

    "We're ticking things off progressively as we go along," he said.

    "This year's Budget allocated funding for the learning support coordinators, it gave another significant boost to other forms of learning support that kids rely on in schools. It's allocated more money for school operations grants, more money for early childhood education.

    "We were never going to do everything overnight but we're making really good progress."

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Starting Tuesday, union members will begin what’s called “rostering home”. Source: 1 NEWS
      More From
      New Zealand
      Education
      Politics
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      01:22
      Memory Brown says the Budget will give her an extra $10 per week, just enough for milk and bread.
      Auckland mother of nine disappointed at lack of support after today's Budget announcement
      2
      Keep tabs on your phone apps to avoid being tracked by 'data brokers', expert says
      3
      Gabriel Makhlouf is under fire after complaining to police over a claimed hack of information from its website, something that has a much simpler explanation.
      John Armstrong's opinion: Grant Robertson and Treasury boss should resign over Budget data leak
      4
      Vicky Freeman says she was forced out of Auckland due to the cost of living.
      Budget 2019 model quit New Zealand for Australia due to cost of living
      5
      Ashton Kutcher testifies at alleged serial killer's murder trial in California
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE
      01:41
      Gabriel Makhlouf is under fire after complaining to police over a claimed hack of information from its website, something that has a much simpler explanation.

      John Armstrong's opinion: Grant Robertson and Treasury boss should resign over Budget data leak
      New Zealand native bird Kākāpō

      Thirty kākāpō in hospital as fungus decimates population
      01:51
      A spend-up on classrooms and buildings is welcomed, but does nothing to attract and retain staff, unions say.

      'We needed to see more' - teachers disappointed after Budget fails to address their concerns

      Elderly woman dies after being struck by car in Hamilton