Budget boost for search and rescue agencies

The budget for search and rescue agencies over the next four years will be $35.7 million, an increase of $8.4m, the government has announced.

Transport Minister Simon Bridges says the work relies on the efforts of more than 12,000 volunteers with government support.

"In 2015/16 there were more than 2600 search and rescue operations resulting in 195 lives saved, 730 people rescued from at-risk locations and over 1000 more assisted in low-risk situations," he said yesterday.

"The need for search and rescue is growing and changing, and challenges aren't limited to the bush, mountains or water."

The number of suburban searches involving people with cognitive impairment such as dementia or Alzheimer's has increased 17 per cent since 2011 to around four a week.