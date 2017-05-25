 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Budget boost for midwives but Te Anau has none left and nearest maternity centre under threat

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Budget has brought some welcome news for midwives who get some more money and a new system that gives them a direct say in how their system operates. 

The health dollar been stretched too far with Te Anau now without a midwife so can a Budget boost help the situation?
Source: Seven Sharp

After lengthy negotiations, midwives across the country will get a pay increase of about $220 per expectant mother they treat and the Government is also putting $1 million towards unplanned travel expenses for midwives. 

But TVNZ 1's Seven Sharp reported this may not be enough for services in rural areas already at crisis point.

The Southland community of Te Anau has no midwives left and the only maternity centre within an hour's drive, at Lumsden, is under the threat of closure.

Jo Lundman was the last practicing midwife in Te Anau, but with low pay she conceded defeat last month and now pumps petrol.

"I tried to swim, I swum as hard as I could to make it sustainable and I couldn't. It's hard,  it's really hard," Ms Lundman said, her voice breaking.

She said the pay rise doesn't cover the diesel for the travel she has to do as a midwife.

The Lumsden maternity centre is run by a charitable trust with most funding coming through community goodwill, but is also under threat.

Board member John Douglas promises they'll keep the centre open as long as they can, but with a 40 per cent funding shortfall the clock is ticking.

The centre hasn't had a funding rise since 2012 and is currently in talks with the Southern District Health Board which has  renewed the centre's contract until September 2018 and offered a 1 per cent increase.

In the meantime, a group of mothers will be out marching in Lumsden on Saturday in support of the centre.

Related

Southland

Health

02:00
Samantha Evers was diagnosed with post-natal depression when her son was five-months-old, despite showing signs during her pregnancy.

'My husband picked it up' – calls for midwives to be given more training to identify depression in new mothers
04:54
Latest stats show it's never been safer to give birth in NZ, which suggests midwives are getting it right.

Kiwi midwives set the 'world's gold standard' – so why doesn't their pay reflect that?
00:52
Toni Street says based on her experience as a first time mum, $2000 across nine months seems a tad underdone.

'Midwives receiving $2000 per birth is not enough'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:16
1
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

2

Live stream: Breakfast

01:47
3
As more photos are matched with the names of the 22 dead, it’s become how apparent young many of the victims are.

Doctor opens up about the 'remarkably hard' task of treating young victims of deadly Manchester suicide blast


00:50
4
Jerome, his brother, named Kaino, plus high speed chasing and a glass door is never a good equation.

Watch: 'He put me in hospital for a month!' Jerome Kaino's older brother recollects bashful sibling silliness

00:30
5
The Queen has told children injured in the Manchester bombing that the attack was "dreadful and wicked".

Children injured in Manchester bombing receive visit from the Queen

03:33
Kiwi Melanie Cheung met Pope Francis at the Vatican and showed him how to hongi.

Hongi-ing the Holy Father: The Kiwi who taught Pope Francis the traditional Maori greeting

Dr Melanie Cheung - a researcher from Auckland University - was invited to an event in Rome, but wasn't expecting to meet Francis.

00:29
Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

Raw: Close-up view of Rocket Lab's successful rocket launch in Hawke’s Bay

Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

01:06
Manchester bombing attack victims include mothers, children, teenagers and a heroic aunt.

'RIP my darling' - Manchester terror attack victims remembered including an aunt, parents, children, teens and an off-duty cop

These victims left behind unfulfilled dreams and broken hearts. We pay a small tribute to them here.

01:55
Mr Little has come out swinging against the National 2017 Budget as not taking tax earners 'seriously'.

Watch: 'The One Dollar Bill Budget' - Andrew Little blasts $1 tax cut for cleaner on minimum wage

The big winners are the top earners who take home most of the tax benefits, the Labour leader says.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why healthcare workers were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ