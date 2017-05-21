'Budget for all mothers' - Greens election promise of $220 per week for Kiwi families

A payment of up to $220 per week for Kiwi parents not already receiving paid parental leave and a free baby pod for all newborn babies are among election pledges announced by the Green Party.

Party co-leader Metiria Turei today also promised to extend the minimum paid sick leave employers must give from five to 10 days so parents can care for their children or others dependent on them.

"We want every single Kiwi kid to have a great start to life," Ms Turei said.

The party's Budget for All Mothers package also aimed to give low income parents access to child care services.

"We will extend before-school, after-school and holiday care subsidies to include all children from low-income families, whether their parents are working or not," she said.

"No child should be left out because their parent doesn't have a job."

Ms Turei said the up to $220 per week payment would become part of the government's Parental Tax Credit, which is designed to help parents with the costs of new baby in the first 10 weeks after its birth.

The extra funding needed to cover the payment would come out of government budgets, Ms Turei said during an appearance on TVNZ 1's Q+A this morning.

"When we get to the government in September of this year, then we will have more access to all of the information from Treasury. We know it's affordable. We know that it is necessary," she said.