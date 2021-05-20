Budget 2021: What you need to know

Budget 2021 sees the ‘the biggest lift in a generation’ to benefits, $1 billion for Māori housing, health and education, as well as an overall investment of $4.7 billion to health.

Welfare:

Benefits rates are set to rise, with rates to increase by at least $32 to $55 a week from April next year. That is in addition to a $20 boost to all main benefits in July. It comes on top of the $25 benefit lift which came in during the Covid-19 response last year.