Budget 2021: 'Have a bloody heart' — Disappointment over Govt’s funding of Pharmac

The Finance Minister was told today to “have a bloody heart” after it was revealed in the Budget how much funding Pharmac will receive.

Your playlist will load after this ad

An extra $200 million has been allocated for Pharmac to go towards funding medicines, treatments and personal medical devices.

Minister for Health Andrew Little says the boost to Pharmac’s budget over the next four years will help around 370,000 patients every year.

However, those who been advocating for more funding for Pharmac say the announcement today goes beyond disappointment.

“I have already received phone calls from patients we’ve been advocating for and their families are they’re all just in a ball crying,” said Malcolm Mulholland from Patient Voice of Aotearoa.

Describing how he felt during the announcement today, Mulholland said he was feeling the “lowest of the low”.

“This isn’t the New Zealand I grew up in,” he told 1 NEWS.

He said the extra $200 million “represents a decrease in Pharmac’s funding” and as a result many New Zealanders won’t get the lifesaving drugs they need to survive.

With the majority of Pharmac’s budget going towards medical devices, Mulholland says many families are now making the decision to leave New Zealand to get the treatment they need.