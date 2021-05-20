Budget 2021: Government reveals $1 billion boost for Māori

Budget 2021 has seen a significant amount of money allocated for Māori, with the total in excess of $1 billion.

By Te Karere's Isobel Prasad

The investment will go to sectors such as housing, health and education.

Of that, $380 million will go towards delivering new homes for Māori, while $242.8 million has been allocated to Māori health and $150 million to Māori education.

The Māori media sector will also see a boost in funding, with $42 million allocated for building and investing in the media sector and programme content.



HEALTH

$242.8 million given for Māori

• $98.1 million for establishment of Māori Health Authority.

• $126.8 million for Hauora Māori, including funding for increasing provider capability, Māori health innovation fund.

• $17.8 million towards iwi/Māori partnership boards.

HOUSING:

$380 Million Māori housing across Aotearoa

— 1000 new homes for Maori including papakainga housing, transitional housing, owner-occupied homes.

• Repairs to 700 Māori owned homes, led by Te Puni Kokiri.

• $30 million towards building future capability for iwi and Māori groups to accelerate housing projects and a range of support services.

• (350 of the housing acceleration fund will be targeted to investment in infrastructure to support and build homes for whanau Māori)

EDUCATION

$150 million invested overall for Māori education through the budget.

• $20 million package supporting Māori boarding schools

• $32.3 million to address inequitable funding of wananga.

• Improving pay of kohanga reo teachers

• $77 million in property funding, to build and expand schools delivering Māori medium education, and putting more money into Te Reo Matatini, Pangarau and Marautanga.

CHILDREN/ TAMARIKI

$23.4 million set aside for wellbeing of Māori children and whānau in the greatest need. - creating a by Māori for Māori approach.

WELFARE

• Weekly benefit rates to be lifted by $32 and $55 per adult - biggest lift in benefits in more than a generation.

• Expected 134,000 Māori will be better off by lifting weekly benefit allowance.

MĀORI TOURISM

$15 million for Māori tourism businesses.

CORRECTIONS:

$10 million for Māori women in Christchurch Women’s Prison - creating Māori pathways out of prison.

JUSTICE

$70 million is to be invested in Te Pae Orange Community panels - tikanga Māori and whanau ora based alternative to court for low level offending.

$13.7 million for Whakaorangia te mana tangata. Aims to uplift mana of Māori offenders, victims, and whānau.

SEXUAL VIOLENCE

$12 million to prevent family violence and sexual violence by expanding whānau centred facilitation by kaupapa Māori providers.

TE REO ME ONA TIKANGA/BROADCASTING

• Investment of $14.8 million to further support implementation of the Māori language strategy. Going towards Government's goal of a million basic te reo Māori speakers by 2040.

•$42 million into Māori broadcasting to help build sustainable Māori media sector and investing in programme content.