TODAY |

Budget 2021: Government reveals $1 billion boost for Māori

Source:  1 NEWS

Budget 2021 has seen a significant amount of money allocated for Māori, with the total in excess of $1 billion.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said that previous Labour Governments had taken a universal approach, particularly in housing. Source: 1 NEWS

By Te Karere's Isobel Prasad

The investment will go to sectors such as housing, health and education.

Of that, $380 million will go towards delivering new homes for Māori, while $242.8 million has been allocated to Māori health and $150 million to Māori education.

The Māori media sector will also see a boost in funding, with $42 million allocated for building and investing in the media sector and programme content.


HEALTH
$242.8 million given for Māori
• $98.1 million for establishment of Māori Health Authority.
• $126.8 million for Hauora Māori, including funding for increasing provider capability, Māori health innovation fund.
• $17.8 million towards iwi/Māori partnership boards.

HOUSING:
$380 Million Māori housing across Aotearoa
— 1000 new homes for Maori including papakainga housing, transitional housing, owner-occupied homes.
• Repairs to 700 Māori owned homes, led by Te Puni Kokiri.
• $30 million towards building future capability for iwi and Māori groups to accelerate housing projects and a range of support services.
• (350 of the housing acceleration fund will be targeted to investment in infrastructure to support and build homes for whanau Māori)

EDUCATION
 $150 million invested overall for Māori education through the budget.
• $20 million package supporting Māori boarding schools
• $32.3 million to address inequitable funding of wananga.
• Improving pay of kohanga reo teachers
• $77 million in property funding, to build and expand schools delivering Māori medium education, and putting more money into Te Reo Matatini, Pangarau and Marautanga.

CHILDREN/ TAMARIKI
$23.4 million set aside for wellbeing of Māori children and whānau in the greatest need. - creating a by Māori for Māori approach.

WELFARE
• Weekly benefit rates to be lifted by $32 and $55 per adult - biggest lift in benefits in more than a generation.
• Expected 134,000 Māori will be better off by lifting weekly benefit allowance.

MĀORI TOURISM
$15 million for Māori tourism businesses.

CORRECTIONS:
$10 million for Māori women in Christchurch Women’s Prison - creating Māori pathways out of prison.

JUSTICE
$70 million is to be invested in Te Pae Orange Community panels - tikanga Māori and whanau ora based alternative to court for low level offending.
$13.7 million for Whakaorangia te mana tangata. Aims to uplift mana of Māori offenders, victims, and whānau.

SEXUAL VIOLENCE
$12 million to prevent family violence and sexual violence by expanding whānau centred facilitation by kaupapa Māori providers.

TE REO ME ONA TIKANGA/BROADCASTING
• Investment of $14.8 million to further support implementation of the Māori language strategy. Going towards Government's goal of a million basic te reo Māori speakers by 2040.
•$42 million into Māori broadcasting to help build sustainable Māori media sector and investing in programme content.

MĀORI DATA SOVEREIGNTY-
$14.1 million to support treaty partners in building their data collection and analysis capability.

New Zealand
Māori Issues
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Budget 2021: Benefits to get 'biggest lift in a generation' – Finance Minister
2
Budget 2021: What you need to know
3
Woman charged with allegedly asking sister of Christchurch terror attack victim if they were 'born and bred' in NZ
4
Head Hunters member arrested over Auckland hotel shooting; shotgun and semi-automatic seized
5
Budget 2021: Find out how much your benefit is going up by in April 2022
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

No new Covid-19 cases in the community, one at the border

Draft history curriculum misses 600 years of Aotearoa's past, expert panel says

Woman charged with allegedly asking sister of Christchurch terror attack victim if they were 'born and bred' in NZ

09:24

Inside the fight to get New Zealand dogs off death row