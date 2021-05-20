Budget 2021: Government reveals $1 billion boost for Māori

Budget 2021 has seen a significant amount of money allocated for Māori, with the total in excess of $1 billion.
By Te Karere's Isobel Prasad
The investment will go to sectors such as housing, health and education.
Of that, $380 million will go towards delivering new homes for Māori, while $242.8 million has been allocated to Māori health and $150 million to Māori education.
The Māori media sector will also see a boost in funding, with $42 million allocated for building and investing in the media sector and programme content.
HEALTH
$242.8 million given for Māori
• $98.1 million for establishment of Māori Health Authority.
• $126.8 million for Hauora Māori, including funding for increasing provider capability, Māori health innovation fund.
• $17.8 million towards iwi/Māori partnership boards.
HOUSING:
$380 Million Māori housing across Aotearoa
— 1000 new homes for Maori including papakainga housing, transitional housing, owner-occupied homes.
• Repairs to 700 Māori owned homes, led by Te Puni Kokiri.
• $30 million towards building future capability for iwi and Māori groups to accelerate housing projects and a range of support services.
• (350 of the housing acceleration fund will be targeted to investment in infrastructure to support and build homes for whanau Māori)
EDUCATION
$150 million invested overall for Māori education through the budget.
• $20 million package supporting Māori boarding schools
• $32.3 million to address inequitable funding of wananga.
• Improving pay of kohanga reo teachers
• $77 million in property funding, to build and expand schools delivering Māori medium education, and putting more money into Te Reo Matatini, Pangarau and Marautanga.
CHILDREN/ TAMARIKI
$23.4 million set aside for wellbeing of Māori children and whānau in the greatest need. - creating a by Māori for Māori approach.
WELFARE
• Weekly benefit rates to be lifted by $32 and $55 per adult - biggest lift in benefits in more than a generation.
• Expected 134,000 Māori will be better off by lifting weekly benefit allowance.
MĀORI TOURISM
$15 million for Māori tourism businesses.
CORRECTIONS:
$10 million for Māori women in Christchurch Women’s Prison - creating Māori pathways out of prison.
JUSTICE
$70 million is to be invested in Te Pae Orange Community panels - tikanga Māori and whanau ora based alternative to court for low level offending.
$13.7 million for Whakaorangia te mana tangata. Aims to uplift mana of Māori offenders, victims, and whānau.
SEXUAL VIOLENCE
$12 million to prevent family violence and sexual violence by expanding whānau centred facilitation by kaupapa Māori providers.
TE REO ME ONA TIKANGA/BROADCASTING
• Investment of $14.8 million to further support implementation of the Māori language strategy. Going towards Government's goal of a million basic te reo Māori speakers by 2040.
•$42 million into Māori broadcasting to help build sustainable Māori media sector and investing in programme content.
MĀORI DATA SOVEREIGNTY-
$14.1 million to support treaty partners in building their data collection and analysis capability.