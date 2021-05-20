TODAY |

Budget 2021: Find out how much your benefit is going up by in April 2022

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government has revealed benefits will rise as part of the 2021 Budget package.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Finance Minister said the changes were designed to reduce inequality and provide stimulus to the economy. Source: 1 NEWS

The Labour-majority Government will lift all benefit rates by $20 in July, with a total rise of between $32 and $55 in April next year in line with recommendations by the Welfare Expert Advisory Group.

Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni say it will help lift between 19,000 and 33,000 children out of poverty. 

Here's how much main benefits will have gone up by on April 1, 2022, per adult.

SOLE PARENTS AND COUPLES WITH CHILDREN

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS' Simon Dallow and Jessica Mutch McKay explain what this year's Budget means for Kiwis. Source: 1 NEWS

Sole parent support goes up $36 to $434

Supported living payment sole parent up $36 to $485

Jobseeker support couple with children up $55 to $283

Supported living payment payment couple with children up $42 to $320.

INDIVIDUALS AND COUPLES WITHOUT CHILDREN

Jobseeker support single 25 years and over up $48 to $315

Read more
Budget 2021: Benefits to get 'biggest lift in a generation' – Finance Minister

Supported living payment single 18 years and over up $32 to $359

Jobseeker support couple without children up $55 to $268

Supported living payment payment couple without children up $42 to $305

STUDENTS

Student allowance and student loan for living costs up $25 a week.

New Zealand
Politics
Social Issues
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Budget 2021: Benefits to get 'biggest lift in a generation' – Finance Minister
2
Budget 2021: Find out how much your benefit is going up by in April 2022
3
Budget 2021: What you need to know
4
Woman charged with allegedly asking sister of Christchurch terror attack victim if they were 'born and bred' in NZ
5
Beleaguered Ports of Auckland boss Tony Gibson to quit amid scathing health and safety review
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Budget 2021: ACC-style unemployment insurance scheme proposed by Government

Budget 2021: Government reveals $1 billion boost for Māori

Budget 2021: Benefits to get 'biggest lift in a generation' – Finance Minister

02:40

Budget 2021: What you need to know