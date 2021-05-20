Budget 2021: Find out how much your benefit is going up by in April 2022

The Government has revealed benefits will rise as part of the 2021 Budget package.
The Labour-majority Government will lift all benefit rates by $20 in July, with a total rise of between $32 and $55 in April next year in line with recommendations by the Welfare Expert Advisory Group.
Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni say it will help lift between 19,000 and 33,000 children out of poverty.
Here's how much main benefits will have gone up by on April 1, 2022, per adult.
SOLE PARENTS AND COUPLES WITH CHILDREN
Sole parent support goes up $36 to $434
Supported living payment sole parent up $36 to $485
Jobseeker support couple with children up $55 to $283
Supported living payment payment couple with children up $42 to $320.
INDIVIDUALS AND COUPLES WITHOUT CHILDREN
Jobseeker support single 25 years and over up $48 to $315
Supported living payment single 18 years and over up $32 to $359
Jobseeker support couple without children up $55 to $268
Supported living payment payment couple without children up $42 to $305
STUDENTS
Student allowance and student loan for living costs up $25 a week.