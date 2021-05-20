Budget 2021: Benefits to get 'biggest lift in a generation' – Finance Minister

New Zealanders on benefits are set to see more money in their pockets, with the Government saying it is “righting a wrong” by giving a weekly boost of up to $55 a week, restoring “dignity and hope” to some of those on the lowest income.

Budget 2021 sees the “the biggest lift in a generation” to benefits, $1 billion for Māori, as well as an overall investment of $4.7 billion to health.

Main benefits will get a $20 a week top up from July, while additional payment will come in from April 2022.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Budget 2021 invests in health and wellbeing through the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and would help with job creation through infrastructure spend and “takes on the challenges” of housing, climate change, child wellbeing and inequality.

“What we are delivering today will help secure New Zealand’s future in every sense, whether it’s through the rebuild of our economic or the support of our people, it will leave a legacy I believe we can be proud of,” Ardern said.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said today the benefit boost was “the biggest lift in a generation”.

However, he acknowledged the Government still has “more work to do”.

“This year’s Budget is still in the shadow of Covid-19 and its focus is to secure our recovery from its impact,” Robertson said.

The Government has consistently come under fire for not implementing benefit increases, a recommendation from the Welfare Expert Advisory Group.

Robertson said the Government was delivering Budget 2021 on the 30th anniversary of the ‘Mother of all Budgets’, and was “undoing some of the damage done all those decades ago”.

“Today, we address the most inequitable of the changes made 30 years ago,” Robertson said.

National attacked the Government for failing to support businesses to create jobs and higher wages.

“Instead of supporting businesses to create jobs and lift wages Labour has focused on increasing the benefit," Andrew Bayly, National's 'shadow' treasurer, said.

"All New Zealanders are feeling the weight of the rising cost of living as a result of Labour’s policies, but there’s little here for those Kiwis working hard on low wages.

“Labour will increase your benefit, but it won’t help you find work."

